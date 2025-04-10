Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Can Minnesota Bounce Back Strong?

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Thursday night. Minnesota is coming off of a loss and enter Thursday with a 46-33 record. Memphis is riding a 3 game win streak and currently sit with a 47-32 record. They are currently 1 point home favorites with this Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies matchup set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1) at Memphis Grizzlies (-1) o/u 233.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 10, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Timberwolves

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves had a 5 game win streak going until falling to the Bucks 110-103 on Tuesday night. Minnesota entered the 4th quarter with a 20 point lead, only to lose the final period 40-13. Anthony Edwards led the team with 25 points. Donte DiVincenzo followed him up with 24 points while making 6 of 10 three point attempts. Julius Randle had a slow night scoring with just 9 points.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies had dropped 4 straight games before heading on the road and snagging 3 straight wins. The latest was a 124-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the team with 28 points and 8 assists. Desmond Bane followed him up with 19 points. Zach Edey racked up 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 3-0 in Minnesota’s last 3 games

Memphis is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Memphis’ last 5 games

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction:

I’m going to roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves in this matchup on Thursday night. I think Anthony Edwards and co come out with a vengeance. Not only did they blow a 20+ point 4th quarter lead in their last game, but they also lost both matchups this season to the Grizzlies by two points. I think revenge is on the minds of the Timberwolves on Thursday night. On top of that, Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games. On the road this season they are 23-17 straight up. Memphis is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games and 0-3 ATS in their last 3 homes. They have dropped 4 of their last 5 home games. I’ll take the road team here in a bounce back spot.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Timberwolves +1