Timberwolves vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Timberwolves vs. Clippers matchup will feature a pair of teams that are playing .500 ball over their last 10 games. Will the Clippers cover as a 6-point home favorite? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Minnesota Timberwolves (+6) at 556 Los Angeles Clippers (-6); o/u 217.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edwards Questionable to face Clippers

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (left hamstring strain) are both questionable to play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Edwards played 40 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday despite the ankle injury, but if he ends up missing Tuesday’s game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should start in his place and supply some defensive stats. Morris has missed their last two games, which has resulted in extra minutes for Jordan McLaughlin. However, if Morris returns for this game, McLaughlin will likely be pushed out of the rotation.

Leonard & Paul Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (left groin soreness) and Paul George (left knee soreness) are questionable to play against Minnesota on Tuesday. The Clippers’ star forwards sat out on Sunday, which was the second leg of a back-to-back. They have a chance to remain sidelined on Tuesday, but if they are back, Amir Coffey and P.J. Tucker will be pushed back to the bench, which will eliminate any value that either player had.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Under is 6-2 in Clippers last 8 home games

Over is 4-1 in Timberwolves last 5 road games

Under is 8-2 in Clippers last 10 games as a favorite

Over is 5-2 in Timberwolves last 7 overall

Timberwolves vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as an underdog and are 7-2 at the betting window in their last nine road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. On the other side, the Clippers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as a home favorite, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games versus a team with a winning straight up record.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +6