Timberwolves vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the line for Wednesday night’s Timberwolves vs. Celtics matchup sitting at 9 in favor of Boston and the total sitting at 223.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Minnesota Timberwolves (+9) at 556 Boston Celtics (-9); o/u 224

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Bettors Slightly Favor Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edwards’ Scoring Streak Ends vs. Orlando

Anthony Edwards totaled six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday’s 113-92 victory over the Magic. Edwards’ 11-game streak of leading Minnesota in scoring ended Tuesday when he was held to just six points. It was his lowest outing since Nov. 26. That’s when he left the game with a right hip pointer injury four minutes into the game. It’s a dip in production in what has otherwise been a career-year for Edwards. He will have an opportunity to bounce back Wednesday against the Celtics.

Tatum Not on Injury Report for Wednesday

Jayson Tatum (ankle) isn’t listed on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, Taylor Snow of the Celtics’ official site reports. Tatum was sidelined for Monday’s loss to Indiana due to a lingering ankle issue. That said, he’ll return to action Wednesday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. With Jrue Holiday (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Al Horford (illness) all questionable, Tatum and Jaylen Brown may have to run the show for Boston on Wednesday.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends: Over Cashing in Minnesota Games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Minnesota’s last 11 games when playing Boston

Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Boston is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Timberwolves vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Timberwolves are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games overall and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games when playing as the underdog. Minnesota is also just 3-11 against the number in their last 14 games against Boston and is 6-15 at the betting window in its last 21 road games versus the Celtics.

On the other side, the Celtics are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a Western Conference foe and are 12-4 at the betting window in their last 16 games played at home on a Wednesday.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -9