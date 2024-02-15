Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Timberwolves vs. Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Timberwolves vs. Blazers

    With Minnesota laying 8.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 216, what’s the best bet in Friday’s Timberwolves vs. Blazers matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    541 Minnesota Timberwolves (-8.5) at 542 Portland Trail Blazers (+8.5); o/u 216

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Moda Center, Portland, OR

    Timberwolves vs. Blazers: Public Bettors Favor Portland

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Edwards Questionable for Thursday

    Anthony Edwards (right knee soreness) is questionable for Thursday’s game against Portland. Edwards was also listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday’s win over Portland, and all he did after getting cleared was score 41 points. Ant-Man hasn’t been one to sit out games unless he absolutely had to, so fantasy managers should expect to see him play on Thursday. If not, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will move into the starting lineup.

    Henderson Scores 14 Points in Loss to Minnesota

    Scoot Henderson shot 4-of-9 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line in Tuesday’s 121-109 loss to Minnesota, accounting for 14 points, one rebound, nine assists, and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes.

    Henderson was productive in his first action since missing two games with a sprained foot. The rookie wasn’t on a minutes restriction, which was a good sign regarding the severity of the injury. Henderson finished one assist shy of his fifth double-double, and he’s accounted for nine helpers in back-to-back games. Scoot has surpassed 30 minutes in his last three outings, which should be the norm after the All-Star break. The only concern is the efficiency (field-goal percentage and turnovers), but he was solid on Tuesday.

    Under is 5-2 in Trail Blazers last 7 games as a home underdog

    Under is 6-1 in Trail Blazers last 7 games playing on 1 days rest

    Over is 4-1 in Timberwolves last 5 games as a favorite

    Under is 10-4 in Timberwolves last 14 games playing on 1 days rest

    Timberwolves vs. Blazers NBA Prediction:

    Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall and are 6-0 at the betting window in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the Trail Blazers are just 5-16 against the spread in their last 21 Thursday games and are 21-44-1 at the betting window in their last 66 games playing on one day of rest.

    Timberwolves vs. Blazers Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -8.5

