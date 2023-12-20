Timberwolves vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Philly to face the 76ers on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 20-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-9-2 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 18-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-8 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Minnesota Timberwolves (+3.5) at 536 Philadelphia 76ers (-3.5); o/u 226.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs.76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards was spectacular in his team’s 112-108 road win over Miami on Monday night. The former #1 overall pick posted 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. He made 13 of 25 shots from the field and sunk all 4 of his free throw tries in the victory.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert also made an impact on Monday night. The 7’1” French national had 9 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He’s averaging a double-double on the season.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia forwards Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington are both questionable to play on Wednesday due to illnesses. Morris is averaging 5.8 points per game and Covington is scoring 5.0 points per game on the campaign. Both players average between 13 and 17 minutes per contest on the season.

Sixers forward Nicolas Batum will sit out Wednesday’s game with a right hamstring injury. Batum is averaging 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in 14 starts for Philadelphia this year.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Philadelphia is 9-3 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Minnesota is 1-3 ATS as a road underdog this season.

The over is 17-9 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The over is 13-12 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference at 20-5 this year. Those wins have only partially translated to success against the number, as the Timberwolves are 14-9-2 ATS this season. The Timberwolves are 6-7 ATS as the road team this year and only 3-3 ATS as an underdog this season. Philadelphia has been better than Minnesota against the number in several various ways this season.

The Sixers are 15-5 ATS as a favorite this season, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. Philly is also 13-7 ATS in non-division games this season. Philadelphia lost their last game to Chicago at home on Monday night, and I think the 76ers are primed for a bounce-back here as they are 4-3 ATS after a loss in 2023. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with Philadelphia at home on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -3.5