Thunder vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Thunder cover the 3-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Thunder vs. Warriors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 7-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-3 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-6 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3) at 520 Golden State Warriors (+3); o/u 227.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Thunder vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was superb in his team’s 123-87 blowout win over San Antonio on Tuesday. In that game, Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals. SGA was efficient too, as he shot 10 for 16 from the floor and 7 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey was also great in his team’s win on Tuesday. Giddey poured in 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and recorded 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks to help spur his club to the win.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Golden State will be without two of their most important players on Thursday night. The Warriors will be without point guard Stephen Curry as he nurses a right knee sprain. Curry is third in the NBA in scoring this season with 30.7 points per game.

Warriors power forward Draymond Green will also miss Thursday night’s game due to a suspension. Green placed Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court scuffle on Tuesday night, and he’s been handed a 5-game suspension from NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Thunder vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Oklahoma City is 25-19-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Golden State is 15-19 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

The Thunder are 29-21-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Thunder vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Golden State not having Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could likely prove pivotal in this contest. Curry leads the NBA with 5.6 made three-pointers per game this season, and his absence could lead to some floor-spacing issues for Golden State on Thursday. Then there’s the fact that Draymond Green got suspended for five games. Green is one of the team’s vocal leaders and most versatile defenders. He doesn’t score a lot, but he brings a lot to the table with his passing, rebounding, and defensive prowess.

Oklahoma City is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games, and they’ve won 4 out of their last 5 games straight up. The Thunder are an extremely deep and well-balanced team as they have 5 players averaging over 12 points per game. Oklahoma City’s top three scorers (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams) are all shooting over 52% from the floor this season. As a team, the Thunder are sixth in effective field goal percentage and third in true shooting percentage this season. I think Oklahoma City’s young guns will be too much for a shorthanded Warriors team to handle at home on Thursday.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3