    Thunder vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Suns are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

    With Oklahoma City cover as a 5.5-point road favorite on Sunday night in Phoenix? Or is there a better play in tonight’s Thunder vs. Suns matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    593 Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) at 594 Phoenix Suns (+5.5); o/u 233.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    TV: ESPN

    Thunder vs. Suns: Bettors Essentially Split at Betting Window Tonight

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Williams Ruled out for Sunday Night

    Jaylin Williams (sprained left knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Suns. There isn’t a timeline for Williams’ return, but he will at least remain out for Sunday’s game. Bismack Biyombo and Mike Muscala, who they recently signed, will be the backup center options, if Muscala is available. Neither will be worth rostering as long as Chet Holmgren is available to play.

    Durant Shoots 12-for-19 from Field vs. Rockets

    Kevin Durant shot 12-of-19 from the field and 5-of-8 from the foul line in Saturday’s loss to the Rockets, accumulating 30 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one 3-pointer in 39 minutes. While shooting the ball efficiently, Durant was responsible for a game-high six turnovers on Saturday. Due to that category, there has been a difference of four rounds in Durant’s fantasy value over the past three weeks.

    A 4th-round player in 8-cat formats, an average of 3.9 turnovers per game is why KD has been an 8th-round player in 9-cat. He remains a 1st-round player for the season in both formats, so there’s no need for concern. Phoenix ends its Week 18 slate with a Sunday home game against the Thunder.

    Under is 16-5 in Suns last 21 overall

    Over is 9-1-1 in Thunder last 11 overall

    Under is 4-0 in Suns last 4 home games

    Over is 5-1 in Thunder last 6 games playing on 2 days rest

    Thunder vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

    Take Oklahoma City. The Suns are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the Thunder are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games when their opponent scored 100 points or more in their previous contest.

    Thunder vs. Suns Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5.5

