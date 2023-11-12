Thunder vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 3.0-point home favorites and the total at 232.5 points what is the play from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Oklahoma City Thunder (+3.0) at 548 Phoenix Suns (-3.0); o/u 232.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Thunder vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong night for the Thunder in their 105-98 loss to the Kings on Friday. SGA recorded 33 points on 14/25 from the field, while adding seven rebounds and six assists to his final stat line. The Thunder need more production from other players if they want to knock off the Suns in the valley.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 38 points in Friday’s narrow loss to the Lakers. KD finished the game 13/27 from the field and knocked down a season high four three pointers. Durant and the Suns will look to bounce back from Friday’s loss when the Thunder come to town.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against OKC.

Phoenix is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone Under in 3 of the last 5 road games for the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction:

Devin Booker is expected to miss his fifth straight game for the Suns as they square off against OKC on Sunday. Both teams will look to bounce back from narrow losses on Friday night.

Take the Suns in this one. Phoenix surrendered a late lead on Friday night, but despite the loss Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal looked great playing together. This new duo will only get better as the season progresses and while OKC is a solid team they are not the same caliber of the Lakers. This line feel likes it should be higher than 3 points. Suns win and cover at home.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -3.0