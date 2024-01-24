Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Oklahoma City listed as 7-point favorites and the total sitting at a whopping 241.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Thunder vs. Spurs matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7) at 538 San Antonio Spurs (+7); o/u 241.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Thunder vs. Spurs: Bettors Favoring Road Favorite on Wednesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 33 vs. Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-of-22 from the field and 12-of-13 from the foul line in Saturday’s 102-97 win over the Timberwolves, accounting for 33 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes.

After doing most of his damage from the foul line in the first half, going 10-of-10, SGA struggled a bit during the third quarter. The MVP candidate shot 2-of-7 from the field, and the Timberwolves didn’t send him to the line. But keeping a player as talented as Gilgeous-Alexander under wraps for an entire half is far easier said than done. He scored 11 points in the fourth, shooting 4-of-6 from the field to lead the Thunder to a big win on the road. Already one of the best players in fantasy basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander could be in for a big Week 14. Three of his four games are against Portland, San Antonio, and Detroit, and all three teams are in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive rating.

Wembanyama Scores 33 vs. 76ers

Victor Wembanyama played 28 minutes in Monday’s 133-123 loss to the 76ers, accounting for 33 points (10-of-19 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two 3-pointers.

Wembanyama remains on a minutes restriction, but as has been the case on multiple occasions, he was highly effective while on the court. The rookie recorded his fourth 30-point game of the season, doing so efficiently. Unfortunately for Wembanyama and the Spurs, his performance was overshadowed by Joel Embiid going off for a 76ers record of 70 points. San Antonio plays three more games in Week 14, but another back-to-back (Friday vs. Portland, Saturday vs. Minnesota) is on the horizon. With that being the case, this could be a three-game week for Wemby.

Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends: Both Teams Thriving ATS

Spurs are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Spurs are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games as an underdog

Thunder are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 35-17 in the Spurs’ last 52 home games, is 20-6 in their last 26 games as a home underdog and is 17-9 in their last 25 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Thunder’s last eight road games, is 23-11-1 in their last 35 games as an underdog and is 4-1 in their last five games as a road favorite.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: OVER 241.5