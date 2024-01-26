Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With New Orleans listed as a 2-point home favorite and the total sitting at 241, what’s the play in Friday night’s Thunder vs. Pelicans matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Oklahoma City Thunder (+2) at 568 New Orleans Pelicans (-2); o/u 241

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Thunder vs. Pelicans: Bettors Throwing Money Behind New Orleans

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 32 Points vs. Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points (9-of-15 FGs, 12-of-12 FTs), six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in a 140-114 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

For the 32nd time this season, SGA was able to score at least 30 points, which leads the entire NBA. He has been virtually unguardable on most nights, and that was the case in this game. He has been one of the best players in fantasy basketball this season, and there is no reason to think that won’t continue. This game kicked off a three-game road trip which will continue in New Orleans on Friday and finish in Detroit on Sunday. That will wrap up a four-game week, and they play four games again next week, which means that SGA will be on the court even more for the managers that have him rostered.

Zion Nets 17 in win over Utah

Zion Williamson played 27 minutes in Tuesday’s 153-124 win over Utah, recording a line of 17 points (8-of-12 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), three rebounds, and 11 assists. On Tuesday, Williamson had the best passing night of his NBA career, hitting double-digits in assists for the first time. Two turnovers countered the 11 assists, and Zion is providing 9th-round value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. Turnovers and foul shooting have been his most significant issues this season, as he has averaged 2.5 turnovers while connecting on just 64.4% of his free throws (58.1% over the past two weeks). Williamson remains well outside the top 100 in 9-cat formats, but more nights like Tuesday will help change that.

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Thunder are 31-15 ATS in their last 46 games overall

Pelicans are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win

Thunder are 53-26-3 ATS in their last 82 games as a road underdog

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Pelicans’ last seven games, is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and is 5-0 in their last five home games when facing an opponent with a road winning percentage greater than .600. On the other side, the over is 7-2 in the Thunder’s last nine road games, is 23-11-1 in their last 35 games as an underdog and is 11-4 in their last 15 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: OVER 241