    NBA Articles

    Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Thunder vs. Pelicans

    The Thunder vs. Pelicans matchup on Tuesday night features a pair of teams that have been hot over their last 10 games. With Oklahoma City laying a single bucket and the total sitting at 223, what’s the smart bet tonight in New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    539 Oklahoma City Thunder (-2) at 540 New Orleans Pelicans (+2); o/u 223

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Thunder vs. Pelicans: Bettors Taking Points with New Orleans

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    SGA Scores 12 Points vs. Bucks

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 5-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line in Sunday’s 118-93 loss to the Bucks, scoring 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one blocked shot in 30 minutes.

    Give the Bucks credit, as they forced Gilgeous-Alexander into one of his worst performances of the season. He had twice as many turnovers (four) as assists, and the MVP candidate only attempted two free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8.7 free-throw attempts per game on the season, and he’s made over 87% of his attempts. Taking seven points off the board is highly impactful, even for a high-volume scorer like Gilgeous-Alexander. Chet Holmgren also struggled on Sunday, going 1-of-10 from the field and finishing with six points and four rebounds in 25 minutes. Oklahoma City will look to bounce back on Tuesday when it faces the Pelicans, the first of four games for the Thunder in Week 22.

    Williamson Scores 36 Points vs. Detroit

    Zion Williamson finished Sunday’s win over Detroit with 36 points (13-of-14 FG), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes. Williamson channeled his inner Blue Devil in this one, delivering one of his best games of the season as his alma mater faced JMU for a trip to the Sweet 16. Williamson posted a 4/5/4 line in Friday’s blowout win over Miami, but he bounced back in a big way Sunday, matching his season high in points and delivering strong peripheral stats in the process.

    Zion missed only one shot, and according to StatMuse, he joins Nikola Jokic as the only players in the last 50 years with a 35/5/5 game on 90% shooting. He’ll look to build on this stellar performance on Tuesday when the Pels host the Thunder.

    Under is 12-3 in Pelicans last 15 overall

    Under is 5-1 in Pelicans last 6 home games

    Over is 17-8 in Thunder last 25 games following a ATS loss

    Under is 6-2 in Thunder last 8 overall

    Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

    Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 7-3-1 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games as an underdog and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the Thunder is just 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games, is 1-5 against the number in its last six games overall and is 1-4 at the betting window in its last five games as a favorite.

    Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +2

