Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder remain in New Orleans to face the 8-seed Pelicans on Monday night at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV. It’s Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pelicans cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

Oklahoma City leads the series 3-0.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 3-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 48-36-1 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 1-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pelicans are 46-40-1 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5) at 560 New Orleans Pelicans (+4.5); o/u 204.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: NBA TV

Thunder vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a complete game in his club’s 106-85 Game 3 win over the Pelicans. In that game, the former Clipper racked up 24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, and a blocked shot. He shot 7 of 9 from the foul line in the victory.

Oklahoma City shooting guard Josh Giddey also posted a well-rounded stat line in his team’s win on Saturday. In that game, the Australian national recorded 21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 made three-pointers, and a steal.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson will sit out Monday’s home date with the Thunder. He’s still nursing a left hamstring strain. Williamson led New Orleans in scoring during the regular season with 22.9 points per game.

New Orleans small forward Herb Jones has filled in admirably at one of the forward spots with Zion Williamson out of commission. In his team’s Game 3 loss on Saturday, Jones accumulated 15 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals. Jones is averaging 13.7 points per game in these playoffs.

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against New Orleans.

Oklahoma City is 37-27 ATS as a favorite this season.

New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

New Orleans is 3-6 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2021 season.

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

After a 2-point win in Game 1 of this series, Oklahoma City has asserted its dominance in the past two contests. The Thunder beat the Pelicans 124-92 in Game 2 at home, then went on the road and knocked off New Orleans 106-85 in the Smoothie King Center on Saturday night. Game 1 of this series was the first postseason action of any kind for many of the Thunder’s young players, and they seem to have put those first-game jitters behind them. Oklahoma City is 35-24 ATS after a win this season, which is the third-best mark in the league. Because they’re the clearly superior team, I’m laying the points with the Thunder on the road in this one.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -4.5