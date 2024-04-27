Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder head to New Orleans to face the 8-seed Pelicans on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pelicans cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

Oklahoma City leads the series 2-0.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 2-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 47-36-1 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 1-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pelicans are 46-39-1 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Oklahoma City Thunder (-1) at 544 New Orleans Pelicans (+1); o/u 208.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Thunder vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

99% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tremendous in his team’s 124-92 Game 2 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday. In that game, SGA registered 33 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. The Canadian national shot 13 of 19 from the field, 3 of 5 from distance, and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams was also excellent in his team’s blowout win on Wednesday. The Santa Clara alum posted 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal to help his team take a 2-0 series lead.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss Saturday’s home date with the Thunder. He’s still nursing a left hamstring strain. Williamson led New Orleans in scoring during the regular season with 22.9 points per game.

In Williamson’s place. New Orleans has elevated shooting guard Trey Murphy III to the starting lineup. The Virginia alum has responded well to the change as he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 made three-pointers per game in 2 postseason starts for the Pelicans this year.

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 12-14 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Oklahoma City is 19-21-1 ATS as the road team this season.

New Orleans is 21-13-1 ATS after a loss this season.

New Orleans is an NBA-best 21-12-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Pelicans are 11-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Everybody who is ready to crown the Thunder the winner of this series should slow down. Oklahoma City barely squeaked out a win in Game 1, then cruised to a blowout win in Game 2. New Orleans shot miserably from three-point range in the latter game (7 for 26, which is 26.9%) and should shoot closer to their season average of 37.9% in Game 3.

Oklahoma City is likely favored due to how they won Game 2, but it’s worth remembering that the Thunder are a young team with a young coach who hasn’t really had any type of playoff success before. A letdown in a road game that they could stand to lose doesn’t seem all that far-fetched to me. For that reason, among others, I’m backing the Pelicans at home on Saturday afternoon.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +1