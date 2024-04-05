Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pacers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 52-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-33-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 43-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-34-3 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Oklahoma City Thunder (+5.5) at 534 Indiana Pacers (-5.5); o/u 235.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Thunder vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Friday’s game due to a right quad contusion. Gilgeous-Alexander is the team’s best player and ranks third in the NBA in scoring this season with 30.3 points per game.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams is doubtful to play on Friday with a left ankle sprain. The Santa Clara alum is having a breakout season as he’s putting up 19.5 points and 4.6 assists per game in 67 starts for the Thunder in 2024.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Arizona alum will finish the 2024 campaign having averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Indiana center Myles Turner missed the team’s last game with a right finger sprain. He’s listed as questionable for Friday’s contest with that same ailment. Turner is having a nice year as he’s averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

Turner has logged 72 starts for the Pacers this season and will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Jalen Smith if he’s unable to play on Friday.

Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Indiana.

Indiana is 25-19-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Indiana is an NBA-best 21-11-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

The injury report will loom large over this game. Oklahoma City will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for this game, and he’s their leading scorer. The Thunder’s Jalen Williams is doubtful for Friday’s contest, and he’s the club’s second-leading scorer. The pair combine to average 49.5 points per game this season. That type of production can be tough to replace against a team that can score like Indiana.

The Pacers are leading the NBA in scoring with 122.6 points per game, and they’re second in offensive efficiency with 1.165 points per possession this season. What’s more, Indiana is 20-16-2 ATS at home and 28-20-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. Because of the injuries to the Thunder, I like the Pacers to win and cover at home in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -5.5