Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 2.5 and the total at 241.5, what’s the top bet in Saturday’s Thunder vs. Mavericks matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) at 546 Dallas Mavericks (+2.5); o/u 241.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NBA TV

Thunder vs. Mavericks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

SGA Scores 28 in Loss to Jazz

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a full line on Tuesday with 28 points (11-of-22 FGs), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in a 124-117 loss to Utah. For the second straight game, SGA failed to score 30 points. This was only the third time this season that he scored less than 30 points in two consecutive games, and it hasn’t reached three.

Still, he was only two points away, and he was able to provide value across the board in other categories. They have a few days off before heading to Dallas to play on Saturday, which is followed by a home game against the Kings on Sunday. SGA should get back on track with his dominant scoring, and the value in other categories isn’t going anywhere.

Doncic Probable for Saturday

Luka Doncic (broken nose) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) are both probable for Saturday’s game against the Thunder. Dallas should once again have their two superstars for Saturday’s game, and they will also have their new acquisitions available. Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum are still out, but this will be close to a fully healthy Mavs team. It will only be their first game together, but Luka and Kyrie should have no issues putting up their usual dominant numbers.

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Mavericks last 5 overall

Over is 9-4 in Thunder last 13 games as a road favorite

Under is 4-1 in Mavericks last 5 home games

Over is 5-0 in Thunder last 5 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Take OKC. The Mavericks are winless against the spread in their last five home games, are 1-6 against the number in their last seven games when listed as an underdog and are winless at the betting window in their last four games as a home dog. On the other side, the Thunder are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games versus a team with a winning record, are 4-1-1 against the number in their last six games playing on three or more days of rest and have covered in four out of their last five games played on Saturday.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -2.5