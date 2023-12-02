Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Saturday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Thunder cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Thunder vs. Mavericks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 12-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-4-1 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 11-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-9 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) at 546 Dallas Mavericks (+3.5); o/u 233.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

American Airline Center, Dallas, TX

Thunder vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was superb in his team’s 133-110 home blowout win over the Lakers on Thursday. In that game, Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 7 assists, a steal, and a made three-pointer. SGA shot 11 of 18 from the field and sunk all 10 of his free throw attempts in the victory.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams was also solid in his team’s win on Thursday. The Santa Clara alum had 21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and a blocked shot. Williams is third on the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game this year.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic (personal) missed the team’s game against the Grizzlies on Friday night due to the birth of his first child. Dallas lost that game 108-94 to a Memphis team that was 4-13 coming into the game. Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring with 31.1 points per game this season.

Dallas small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. will sit out Saturday with back spasms. Hardaway is third on the Mavericks in scoring with 16.8 points per game this year. Mavs guard Dante Exum missed Friday’s game due to personal reasons, and he’s officially listed as questionable for his club’s home date with OKC on Saturday night. Exum is averaging 4.8 points per game in 10.6 minutes per contest on the season.

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against Dallas.

Oklahoma City is 7-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

The Thunder are an NBA-best 6-1-1 ATS on the road this year.

Dallas is 3-5 ATS as the home team this season.

Dallas is 5-7 ATS in non-division games this year.

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The status of Luka Doncic is paramount to the outcome of this contest. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Doncic’s availability for Saturday’s game after Friday’s contest and responded, “We’re just on today. Just today. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. We’ll see.” The Mavericks were 5-11 straight up without Luka Doncic in the lineup last season.

The Thunder have been one of the best teams against the number all season. They are 13-4-1 ATS overall this year, which is the second-best mark in the league. That record is a testament to their youth, depth, and superior coaching. The Thunder are 8-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season and 3-0-1 ATS with the rest advantage in 2023. And last but not least, Oklahoma City is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas. Irrespective of Luka Doncic’s status, I like the Thunder to win and cover on the road in Dallas on Saturday night.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3.5