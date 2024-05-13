Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Thunder remain in Dallas to take on the 5-seed Mavericks on Monday night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Mavericks cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Dallas leads the series 2-1.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 5-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 50-38-1 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 6-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 54-37 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Oklahoma City Thunder (+1.5) at 516 Dallas Mavericks (-1.5); o/u 213.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Thunder vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a double-double in his team’s Game 3 loss on Saturday. The former Los Angeles Clipper recorded 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal. SGA shot 10 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line in the loss.

Oklahoma City reserve shooting guard Isaiah Joe provided a spark off the bench on Saturday. The Arkansas product logged 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 19 minutes of action. He converted 3 of 4 three-point attempts in the defeat.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable for Monday’s game. He’s dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. It’s worth noting that Doncic has carried the questionable tag for multiple games during the playoffs, but has yet to miss a postseason contest. Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in the 2024 postseason.

Dallas forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) will both sit out Monday’s Game 4 tilt with OKC. Kleber was averaging 5.7 points per game in the playoffs before getting injured.

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 29-21 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas is 24-26 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2014 season.

Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

After winning Game 1 at home convincingly, Oklahoma City dropped Games 2 and 3 to Dallas. The good news for the Thunder is that they’re close. OKC lost Game 2 by 9 points when Dallas made 18 three-pointers. The Thunder then lost Game 3 by only 4 points, and they were in it right up to the end.

Oklahoma City has been great against the number all season. A few stats illustrate that fact. The Thunder are 34-24-1 ATS in conference games and 31-24 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Furthermore, OKC is 42-31 ATS in non-division games and 11-10-1 ATS as an underdog this season. I believe that these two teams are evenly matched and that will be borne out on the floor on Monday night. I’m taking the Thunder to cover the number on the road in Dallas.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +1.5