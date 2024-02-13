Thunder vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Thunder cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 36-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-20 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 29-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-18 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) at 502 Orlando Magic (+2.5); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Thunder vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Recently signed Thunder center Bismack Biyombo won’t make his debut for the team until after the All-Star break. Biyombo was waived by the Grizzlies on January 10, and has signed with the Thunder for the rest of the season. He’s averaging 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest in 30 games of action this year.

Oklahoma City also acquired small forward Gordon Hayward via trade from the Charlotte Hornets last week. The former Jazz and Celtics star won’t make his Thunder debut until after the All-Star break this weekend. Hayward has logged 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 25 starts in 2024.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando small forward Franz Wagner was electric in his team’s 114-108 overtime home win over Chicago on Saturday night. In that contest, the Michigan alum put up 36 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. He converted 12 of 22 field goal attempts, 5 of 12 three-pointers, and 7 of 10 free throw attempts in the victory.

Magic point guard Cole Anthony recorded a double-double in 30 minutes off the bench Saturday. The fourth-year man out of North Carolina racked up 14 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 5 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. He added 3 assists and a made three-pointer to round out his stat line.

Thunder vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Orlando.

Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 10-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Orlando is 5-6 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Orlando is 5-6 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Thunder vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Put simply, the Thunder are one of the best teams against the number in the NBA in 2024. OKC is 14-11-1 ATS on the road and 22-15 ATS as a favorite this season. Quick turnarounds don’t seem to bother the young Thunder as they are 20-11 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league.

And finally, Oklahoma City is exceptional against the East this season. The Thunder are 12-6 ATS against non-conference opponents in 2024. That’s the third-best record in the NBA. Oklahoma City is second in the NBA in net rating this season, while Orlando is 15th in that same metric. I think we see that talent and skill gap on full display in central Florida on Tuesday night. I’m laying the points with the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Magic Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -2.5