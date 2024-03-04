Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Thunder vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Thunder vs. Lakers

    The Thunder vs. Lakers matchup on Monday night will tip at 10:30 p.m. ET. With the Lakers laying a single point as a home favorite and the total sitting at 238.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in L.A.?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    511 Oklahoma City Thunder (+1) at 512 Los Angeles Lakers (-1); o/u 238.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Thunder vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Leaning with L.A.

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    SGA Scores 35 Points in win vs. Suns

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for 35 points (15-of-27 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs), eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and two blocked shots in 38 minutes in Sunday’s 118-110 win over Phoenix. Like many teams, the Suns had no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday. The MVP candidate missed all five 3-point attempts but shot over 50% from the field while recording a full stat line. SGA ranks first in 9-cat, per-game value and second in 8-cat, trailing only the currently injured Joel Embiid. Over the past two weeks, Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked fourth in both formats, according to Basketball Monster. Oklahoma City is back in action on Monday as they visit the Lakers to begin a four-game Week 19 slate.

    Davis Probable to face Thunder

    Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) are probable for Monday’s game against the Thunder. Davis and Reddish were initially probable for Saturday’s game against the Nuggets, a game both players were cleared for. That should be the case on Monday, with the former occupying his usual space in the starting lineup. Reddish will come off the bench and has not been worth streaming when in that role.

    The Over is 6-2-1 in Lakers last 9 home games

    Over is 7-1-1 in Lakers last 9 games as a favorite

    The Over is 9-2-1 in Thunder last 12 overall

    Over is 4-1-1 in Thunder last 6 road games

    Thunder vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Take Oklahoma City. The Lakers are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games as a favorite and are 4-10 at the betting window in their last 14 home games versus a team with a winning road record. On the other side, the Thunder are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 7-1 against the number in their last eight games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest and are 53-26-3 at the betting window in their last 82 games as a road underdog.

    Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +1

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com