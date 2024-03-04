Thunder vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Thunder vs. Lakers matchup on Monday night will tip at 10:30 p.m. ET. With the Lakers laying a single point as a home favorite and the total sitting at 238.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in L.A.?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Oklahoma City Thunder (+1) at 512 Los Angeles Lakers (-1); o/u 238.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Thunder vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Leaning with L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

SGA Scores 35 Points in win vs. Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for 35 points (15-of-27 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs), eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and two blocked shots in 38 minutes in Sunday’s 118-110 win over Phoenix. Like many teams, the Suns had no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday. The MVP candidate missed all five 3-point attempts but shot over 50% from the field while recording a full stat line. SGA ranks first in 9-cat, per-game value and second in 8-cat, trailing only the currently injured Joel Embiid. Over the past two weeks, Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked fourth in both formats, according to Basketball Monster. Oklahoma City is back in action on Monday as they visit the Lakers to begin a four-game Week 19 slate.

Davis Probable to face Thunder

Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) are probable for Monday’s game against the Thunder. Davis and Reddish were initially probable for Saturday’s game against the Nuggets, a game both players were cleared for. That should be the case on Monday, with the former occupying his usual space in the starting lineup. Reddish will come off the bench and has not been worth streaming when in that role.

Thunder vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

The Over is 6-2-1 in Lakers last 9 home games

Over is 7-1-1 in Lakers last 9 games as a favorite

The Over is 9-2-1 in Thunder last 12 overall

Over is 4-1-1 in Thunder last 6 road games

Thunder vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take Oklahoma City. The Lakers are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games as a favorite and are 4-10 at the betting window in their last 14 home games versus a team with a winning road record. On the other side, the Thunder are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 7-1 against the number in their last eight games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest and are 53-26-3 at the betting window in their last 82 games as a road underdog.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +1