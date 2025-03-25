Thunder vs. Kings Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) will face the Sacramento Kings (35-36) tonight at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-10) at Sacramento Kings (+10); o/u 232

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Thunder vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Backing OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings:

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder lead the Western Conference and have secured a playoff berth. They are on a six-game winning streak, including a narrow 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings: The Kings are currently ninth in the Western Conference and are battling for a spot in the play-in tournament. They have lost three consecutive games, most recently a 113-95 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Key Players:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Averaging 32.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, Gilgeous-Alexander is a pivotal contributor to the Thunder’s success.

Isaiah Hartenstein: Leading the team with 11.1 rebounds per game, providing a strong presence in the paint.

Sacramento Kings:

DeMar DeRozan: Top scorer for the Kings, averaging 22.2 points per game.

Domantas Sabonis: Contributing 13.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, though his availability is uncertain due to injury.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are listed as questionable due to hip injuries.

Kings: Domantas Sabonis is out, while Malik Monk and Devin Carter are questionable after missing the previous game.

Thunder vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the Thunder and laying the 10.5 at Bovada.lv. The Thunder have won six consecutive games both straight up and against the spread. They’re now 9-1 straight up and 9-1 at the betting window. On the other side, the Kings have dropped seven out of their last 10 games.

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -10