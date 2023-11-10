Thunder vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for an In-Season Tournament matchup this Friday night from the Golden 1 Center. The Thunder are listed -1.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 231.5. Keep reading for our Thunder vs Kings prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-1.5) at Sacramento Kings (+1.5); o/u 231.5

10:00 pm ET, Friday, November 10th, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Thunder vs Kings Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the in this game, as 82% of the bets are on OKC -1.5. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for a season-high 43 points on 15/22 shooting, with six dimes and seven boards in the win over Cleveland. The former UK guard has swiftly become one of the best players in the NBA over the past three seasons, and there’s a good chance he comes to play in this tournament spot. SGA has scored 30 or more in five of the last seven games, and with De’Aaron Fox out of the lineup, he may come out just as aggressive here in Sacramento. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.1 points per game on 51% shooting, to go along with 7.0 rpg and 6.4 apg.

Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double in the win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with 27 points on 11/14 shooting, with 11 rebounds and nine assists. The Portland native will likely have more free reign again with Swipa Fox set to miss another contest, and he could indeed be a monster option from a PRA standpoint. The Gonzaga product has double-doubled in six of seven games this season, and the Thunder lack a true interior threat outside of rookie Chet Holmgren. Sabonis is averaging 19.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and 7.3 apg for the season.

Thunder vs Kings NBA Betting Trends

OKC is 6-2 against the spread, with a 4-3-1 o/u record.

SAC is 3-4 ATS, with a 4-3 over/under record.

Thunder vs Kings NBA BETTING PREDICTION

Sacramento was finally able to win a game without having De’Aaron Fox on the floor, but that success may be short-lived, as they will have to face a feisty OKC team that looks ready to break through. Winning a tournament like this would be really eye-opening to the league, and it’d send a message stating that the Thunder aren’t next, they’re now. Domantis Sabonis should have another productive outing, but I do believe OKC will win this ball game, in a hostile environment. Back Oklahoma City for this In-Season Tournament matchup.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: OKLAHOMA CITY TO WIN