Thunder vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 3.5 and the total at 246.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Thunder vs. Jazz matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) at 526 Utah Jazz (+3.5); o/u 246.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Thunder vs. Jazz: Bettors Like Road Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gilgeous-Alexander Has Quiet Performance vs. Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday’s 128-117 loss to the Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander figured to have some extra motivation playing against the club that drafted him and then traded him following his rookie campaign, but that didn’t lead to a particularly productive performance.

The star guard finished with his lowest point total since Dec. 2, when he scored 17 in a win against the Mavericks. Given Gilgeous-Alexander’s overall body of work this season, he’ll likely bounce back in short order — coming into Tuesday, he had scored at least 24 points in 20 straight games and averaged 32.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 2.2 steals over that span.

Markkanen Posts Double-Double vs. Pacers

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 32 points (10-of-15 FGs, 10-of-10 FTs), 10 rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in a 132-105 win over Indiana on Monday.

The Jazz dominated the Pacers throughout the game and blew it open in the third quarter. Markkanen had 17 in the period to help them practically end the game before the fourth quarter, which is why he only had to play 28 minutes in this game. He has been a fantasy superstar this season, which has helped the Jazz win 15 of their last 20 games. They’re currently ninth in the West and should remain in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, which means that managers shouldn’t fear a late-season shutdown for Markkanen.

Thunder vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against Utah

Utah are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games

Oklahoma City are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games on the road

Utah are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games at home

Thunder vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 17 out of the Thunder’s last 21 games when playing the Jazz on the road. The under is also 8-3 in the Thunder’s last 11 games against an opponent from the Northwest Division and is 9-3 in the Jazz’s last 12 games when playing as an underdog.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UNDER 246.5