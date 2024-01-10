Thunder vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total in Wednesday night’s Thunder vs. Heat matchup opened at 234 but has climbed a full point to 235. Even with the number being that high, is the over still the best bet tonight in Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Oklahoma City Thunder (-4) at 560 Miami Heat (+4); o/u 235

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Thunder vs. Heat: Public Bettors Love Home Dog on Wednesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dort a Non-Factor in Thunder’s Win vs. Wizards

Luguentz Dort chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Monday’s 136-128 victory over the Wizards. From Dec. 14-26, Dort looked like he was turning a corner offensively, averaging 15.0 points (58.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. However, since then, he’s averaged just 9.9 points (42.4 percent shooting). Dort has never been a major source of offense, but he’s averaging 11.0 points this season — his lowest mark since his rookie campaign.

Heat could be Without Lowry

Kyle Lowry (hand, illness) is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. Lowry left Monday’s win over Houston early due to a hand injury but was absent from Tuesday’s practice due to an illness. It’s worth noting that Miami’s injury report has Lowry listed with just a hand injury. That said, the extent of both issues remains unclear. Caleb Martin (ankle, illness) is also doubtful, while Jimmy Butler (toe) has already been ruled out, so Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic should all see increased roles again.

Thunder vs. Heat: Betting Trends Conflict for this Matchup

Miami are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Miami’s last 14 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The Thunder are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Oklahoma City are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Thunder vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 8-2 in the Thunder’s last 10 games overall and is 5-1 in the Heat’s last six home games. The total has also cashed in eight out of Oklahoma City’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference and is 11-4 in the Thunder’s last 15 games against a foe from the Southeast Division.

Thunder vs. Heat Betting Prediction: OVER 235