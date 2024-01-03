Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total has climbed slightly in Wednesday night’s Thunder vs. Hawks matchup, which will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will these two teams combine for enough points tonight to push the final score over the total? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Atlanta?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Oklahoma City Thunder (-1) at 536 Atlanta Hawks (+1); o/u 248

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Thunder vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS Spin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 36 points (14-of-22 FG, 5-of-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 127-123 win over Boston. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Celtics, SGA was averaging 31.2 points per game, 6.4 assists, and 2.7 steals on the season. He’s neck-and-neck with Joel Embiid for the top spot in 9-cat rankings, a testament to his all-around excellence on the court. SGA’s prowess was on full display versus Boston, where he continued to solidify his status as one of the league’s brightest stars pouring in 36 points.

For managers, SGA is a cornerstone player, someone to build a team around. His consistent high-level performances make him a must-have in lineups, and his future looks incredibly bright. Expect him to continue dominating in all formats for years to come.

Atlanta Hawks DFS Spin

Trae Young shot 11-of-19 from the field and 14-of-19 from the foul line in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Wizards, scoring 40 points with three rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and four 3-pointers in 40 minutes.

Young finished with at least 30 points and 10 assists for the 10th time this season, and the 40 points are the most he’s scored since November 30 vs. San Antonio (45). While he averages a little over four turnovers per game, Ice Trae still provides top-25 per-game value in 9-cat formats. Punt the turnovers, and he’s a top-10 player. Young and the Hawks play three games during Week 11, beginning with the Thunder on Wednesday.

Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Oklahoma City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Atlanta’s last 19 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 13 games when playing Oklahoma City

Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 10-3 in the Thunder’s last 13 games against the Hawks. The over is also 5-2 in the Thunder’s last seven games overall and has hit in five out of Oklahoma City’s last six games against an opponent from the Southeast Division. On the other side, the over is 17-5 in the Hawks’ last 22 home games and is 4-1 in their last five non-conference matchups. Finally, the over is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last five games when facing an opponent from the Northwest Division.

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: OVER 248