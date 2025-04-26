Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 after a dramatic 114–108 comeback victory in Game 3. The Memphis Grizzlies now face elimination on their home court, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 15-point home favorites versus the Grizzlies. The total, meanwhile, sits at 221.5 points.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Grizzlies’ Challenge

Ja Morant’s Injury: Star guard Ja Morant sustained a left hip injury in Game 3 after a hard fall during a fastbreak. He left the game and returned to the bench on crutches. His status for Game 4 remains uncertain. ​

Historic Collapse: The Grizzlies suffered the largest second-half collapse in playoff history, losing a 29-point lead. The team will need to regroup and find a way to close out games effectively. ​

Roster Adjustments: With Morant’s potential absence, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo may need to adjust the lineup and rely on other players to step up.

Thunder’s Strategy

Dominant Performance: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and 8 assists in Game 3. Chet Holmgren added 24 points. The team outscored Memphis 63–31 in the second half.

Defensive Prowess: Oklahoma City boasts the league’s most efficient defense, forcing nearly 18 turnovers per game. This defensive pressure has been a key factor in their success.

Momentum: The Thunder have won five straight games and seven of their last eight, entering Game 4 with strong momentum.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 NBA Prediction:

Give me OKC. They’ve won 10 straight against the Grizzlies and in that stretch, covered in eight of those 10 contests. The Thunder have also won seven straight entering play tonight, covering in six of those seven contests. They’re rolling.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -15