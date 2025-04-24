Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Prediction: Will OKC cover the 8.5?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at FedExForum in Memphis. The Thunder lead the series 2–0, having secured convincing victories in the first two games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 8.5-point home favorites. The total, meanwhile, sits at 227 points.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap: Thunder in Control

Oklahoma City has dominated the series thus far, winning Game 1 and Game 2 by comfortable margins. In Game 2, the Thunder’s star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams combined for 71 points, showcasing their offensive prowess and depth. The Thunder’s defense has also been stellar, limiting the Grizzlies’ scoring opportunities and forcing turnovers.

Key Matchups & Adjustments

Thunder’s Strengths:

Offensive Efficiency: The Thunder rank fifth in the league in offensive rating, averaging 117.7 points per game. ​

Defensive Prowess: Oklahoma City boasts the league’s best defensive rating, allowing only 104.7 points per game. ​

Star Power: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring with 32.8 points per game, providing consistent offensive leadership. ​

Grizzlies’ Challenges:

Injury Woes: Memphis is dealing with several injuries, including the absence of rookie Jaylen Wells due to a broken right wrist.

Defensive Struggles: The Grizzlies have allowed an average of 116.8 points per game, ranking 24th in the league.

Offensive Inconsistency: Despite averaging 122.4 points per game, the Grizzlies have struggled to maintain offensive consistency against the Thunder’s defense.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 NBA Prediction:

As the series shifts to Memphis, the Grizzlies face a must-win scenario to avoid falling into a 3–0 deficit. The Thunder’s combination of offensive firepower and defensive tenacity has proven challenging for the Grizzlies. Memphis will need to make significant adjustments and capitalize on home-court advantage to turn the tide in Game 3. But I don’t believe they will.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 Betting Prediction: OKC THUNDER -8.5