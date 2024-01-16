Thunder vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the line dropping from 6 down to 5.5 and the total sitting at 237, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Thunder vs. Clippers matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Oklahoma City Thunder (+5.5) at 574 Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5); o/u 237

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Thunder vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Favoring L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Joe Ice Cold in Loss on Monday

Isaiah Joe registered four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday’s 112-105 loss to the Lakers. Joe missed all six of his three-point attempts, finishing with just four points in 20 minutes. As a player who relies solely on his perimeter shot for value, this was a disappointing night to say the least. He remains a viable streaming option in standard formats, but as we saw here, he does come with an element of risk.

George Struggles from Field on Sunday

Paul George provided 16 points (5-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday’s 109-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

George didn’t have his best performance from the field and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, a rarity for a player who was shooting 50.8 percent from the field over his previous 10 outings. There’s a strong chance this was nothing more than a poor outing for him, however, and George will try to bounce back when the Clippers take on the Thunder on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Oklahoma City’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of LA Clippers’ last 18 games when playing at home against Oklahoma City

The over/under has gone OVER in 20 of Oklahoma City’s last 26 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Thunder vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Clippers, are 14-5-1 at the betting window in their last 20 games against a Western Conference opponent and have cashed in 14 out of their last 20 games played in the month of January.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +5.5