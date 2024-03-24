Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Thunder vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Thunder vs. Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are listed as 2.5-point home favorites and the total at 231.5 points what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Bucks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    509 Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at 510 Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5); o/u 231.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Thunder vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

    Oklahoma City won their fourth straight as they defeated the Raptors by 20 points on Friday night. Chet Holmgren scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. The Thunder look for their 50th win of the season on Sunday night from Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

    Milwaukee improved to 45-25 on the season after beating Brooklyn 115-108 on March 21st. Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the win on Thursday. The Bucks will look to continue their strong play as of late as they host the Thunder.

    The Bucks are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Thunder.

    Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction:

    The Thunder look for their fifth consecutive victory, while the Bucks seek their consecutive win.

    Take Milwaukee. The Thunder have been excellent, but I think a healthy Bucks team beats them here on their home floor. Milwaukee holds a 28-7 home record and in a primetime home game Lillard and Giannis are going to have big games. With this number sitting at less the possession I’ll take the more experienced team at home.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Bucks -2.5

