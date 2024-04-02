Thunder vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Philly to face the 76ers on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the 76ers cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 52-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-31-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 40-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-34 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) at 568 Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TNT

Thunder vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable to play against the 76ers on Tuesday. He’s dealing with a right quad contusion. It’s worth noting that Gilgeous-Alexander played 35 minutes in his team’s 113-112 road win over New York on Sunday night.

Oklahoma City small forward Jalen Williams is questionable to play on Tuesday with a left ankle sprain. Williams played 34 minutes and scored a game-high 33 points in his club’s thrilling road win over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden this past weekend.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers center Joel Embiid (knee), shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back), and power forward Robert Covington (knee) will all sit out for Tuesday’s home date with the Thunder. Embiid is apparently close to making a return, and the Sixers could use him as he was putting up 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game before getting hurt.

Philadelphia point guard Tyrese Maxey missed the club’s last game with left hip tightness. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s contest with that same ailment. Maxey has largely kept the offense afloat while Embiid has been out to the tune of 25.6 points and 6.2 assists per game this year.

Thunder vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 15-10 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Oklahoma City is 22-16 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Philadelphia is 3-6 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 14-16 ATS as an underdog this season.

Thunder vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the Sixers’ injury report all the way up to game time due to the uncertain status of Tyrese Maxey. Maxey sat out his club’s 135-120 road win over Toronto on Sunday night, but it’s possible he only sat out because Philly correctly believed they could win without him. I don’t think the 76ers can beat the Thunder without the services of Tyrese Maxey.

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a push for the #1 seed. On their way up to this point, the Thunder have been tremendous against the number all year. Oklahoma City is 27-19 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 29-22 ATS after a win this season. Furthermore, the Thunder are 31-25 ATS as a favorite and 19-17-1 ATS as the road team in 2024. I think the Thunder are the better team, so I’m taking them to win and cover on the road in Philly on Tuesday night.

Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5.5