The 10 2024/25 NBA Trades Set to Shake up the Season

As we eagerly approach the new NBA season, fans and experts alike are running a keen eye over team rosters in an attempt to predict how teams and players will fare. The ability of a GM to keep key players and introduce new talent that will complement their coach’s systems will have a massive bearing on which teams succeed this year.

With so many players coming and going, it can be hard to pinpoint which trades are going to make the biggest impact this year. While nobody can predict the future, we have selected ten players that could turn some heads this year.

How to Judge How Well Your Team Will Perform This Season

One great way for fans to judge how well their team might perform is by checking out the latest odds provided by game pundits and betting analysts. Betting operators put a lot of time and money into looking at all the factors that will affect how teams perform.

This will include the players that have been brought in or left, as well as coaching or tactical changes. Sports fans are likely to be browsing sites to find the best odds on their teams anyway, with offshore sportsbooks as reviewed on SportsCasting often offering the most competitive odds and other features that can improve bets. These sites give consumers in prohibitive states an opportunity to back their teams, but also provide greater choice for those with state-regulated sportsbooks.

A wider selection of betting markets, bonuses, and a range of payment methods are all benefits for NBA fans, and it also helps people get a better idea of how the season might pan out.

Understanding the potential trades that could happen before the season kicks off could also give fans an advantage, which is why we have had a look at some of the potential moves that could make a big difference.

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could make the move from the Washington Wizards to the Miami Heat, with Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jovic moving the other way. The Wizards could also negotiate a future draft pick as part of any deal.

The Heat go into the new season with a relatively settled roster, but that isn’t particularly great news following a distinctly average season last year.

Kuzma could be the man to make all the difference after performing well for a poor Wizards team.

Jalen Duren

The New Orleans Pelicans could finally add a center to their roster in the shape of Jalen Duren. Duren would join from the Detroit Pistons and provide the team with explosive athleticism and strength and could benefit from being used in the dunker spot.

He has proven to be a reliable rebounder and accurate passer that could help the Pelicans move to the next level this year.

Jerami Grant

The son of former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers championship winner Horace Grant could follow in his father’s footsteps and make the move West from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A deal for Jarami Grant could include a 2029 first-round pick as well as Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht.

Grant would be an improvement on Hachimura in terms of his defensive abilities and has statistically performed more consistently and averages 7.4 3-point attempts for every 100 possessions with Hachimura averaging 4.7.

Robert Williams III

Another player that could leave the Portland Trail Blazers is Robert Williams III with the Memphis Grizzlies a potential destination. While Zach Edey had a solid offseason before injury, putting too much pressure on his shoulders could be risky.

Williams could be the answer despite his injury concerns. If Brandon Clarke moved the other way, there would be little financial impact with similar salaries for both players.

Williams could give Edey the breathing space he needs to get up to speed and take over should the trade take place.

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram’s contract demands make him a huge commitment, with many teams balking at the reported $200 million that he wants. One potential move could see him join the Utah Jazz, with John Collings and Walker Kessler moving to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram could leave for nothing in the Summer and the Pelicans will want to avoid that. The Jazz are one of the few franchises that could afford to take a punt like this.

Jaden Ivey

Last season’s rebuild for the Detroit Pistons did not go to plan despite Cade Cunningham’s good progress. Because of this, they might be looking to move players on with Jaden Ivey being a potential candidate.

The Knicks could rekindle their interest from a few years ago, but there will likely be a few teams in the mix.

Anfernee Simons

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that will need to make changes if they are to progress as a team, and that could mean losing top talent like Anfernee Simons who posted impressive stats despite the Trail Blazers’ poor season.

Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant are also potential tradeable assets that could see the Portland side begin a monumental rebuild.

Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets are another team that might look to move talented young players on to become contenders. The team is packed full of potential, and Jalen Green’s 20-point average, 42.3% floor shooting, and 33.2% deep shooting percentages could see him as the most tradeable asset.

Their future draft picks also give them some good negotiating tools that could see them add a player or two that could make all the difference in the short term.

Jonathan Kuminga

21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga is a player with undoubted potential and is posting stats that are among the best of his age group. He will move into restricted free-agent territory soon and it is likely that the Golden State Warriors will move to keep him, but there is a chance he could move.

Kuminga’s trade value will be tempting for a team that will need to perform well this season to hold on to him.

Walker Kessler

We already mentioned the potential switch that would see Walker Kessler and Brandon Ingram trade places. Swapping the Utah Jazz for the New Orleans Pelicans would benefit all parties, with New Orleans in the market for a defensive player of his caliber.