Suns vs. Wizards NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is 11.5 too much to lay with Phoenix in Sunday’s Suns vs. Wizards matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or will the Suns roll as a large favorite over a struggling Wizards squad?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Phoenix Suns (-11.5) at 544 Washington Wizards (+11.5); o/u 238

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Suns vs. Wizards: Bettors Leaning Towards Phoenix

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant Leads Suns with 35 Points in Loss to Hawks

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 35 points (14-of-24 FGs), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and five 3-pointers in a 129-120 loss to the Hawks on Friday. Durant was able to provide excellent value across the board in this game and came close to recording his second triple-double of the season. His five 3-pointers were his second most this season, as he has hit six on two separate occasions.

This was also his second straight 30-point game after not doing much scoring over his previous four games. Durant has once again provided first round value this season, and he has been able to stay healthy for most of the year. He’ll look to keep this going in Washington on Sunday as they wrap up a seven-game roadtrip.

Kuzma Downgraded to Out Today

Kyle Kuzma (left shoulder soreness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Suns. Kuz was initially listed as questionable, but he was quickly downgraded to out. Corey Kispert is coming off a 26-point game on Friday and should be the forward starting opposite Deni Avdija in this game. Tyus Jones and Bilal Coulibaly are still questionable, and their status for this game will impact the rest of the rotation.

Suns vs. Wizards NBA Betting Trends

Wizards are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games

Suns are 9-22-1 ATS in their last 32 games overall

Wizards are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog

Suns are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games as a road underdog

Suns vs. Wizards NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-0 in the Wizards’ last seven games overall, is 5-0 in their last five home games and is 10-1 in their last 11 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Suns’ last seven road games, is 6-2 in their last eight games as a favorite and is 13-3 in their last 16 games following an ATS loss.

Suns vs. Wizards Betting Prediction: UNDER 238