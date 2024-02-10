Suns vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Suns vs. Warriors matchup will be the feature NBA game on ABC, with the tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. With Golden State sitting as a 1.5-point home underdog and the total sitting at 241, what’s the smart bet tonight at Chase Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Phoenix Suns (-1.5) at 564 Golden State Warriors (+1.5); o/u 241

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ABC

Suns vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant Scores 31 vs. Jazz

Kevin Durant shot 14-of-23 from the field and 1-of-1 from the foul line in Thursday’s 129-115 win over the Jazz, scoring 31 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

With Devin Booker sidelined, Durant and Beal shouldered more of the scoring load than usual. Both scored at least 30 points, doing so in an efficient manner. Durant has scored at least 28 points in four of his last five games, and he’s ranked ninth in both 8- and 9-cat formats over the past two weeks, according to Basketball Monster. Phoenix hits the road for its last game of Week 16, visiting the Warriors on Saturday.

Curry Lights up Pacers for 42 Points

Stephen Curry lit up Indiana for 42 points (15-of-22 FGs), two rebounds, two assists, one block and 11 triples in a 131-109 win on Thursday. Steph only scored nine points in their last game, which was one of his worst games of the season.

Even though they were still able to get the win, he made sure that he wouldn’t have a poor performance like that one again. He got off to an incredible start and had 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting (all 3-pointers) in the first quarter. He had 29 points and eight 3-pointers at halftime, and while he wasn’t quite as effective in the second half, he was still able to set a new season-high for 3-pointers. He’ll look to stay hot against Phoenix on Saturday.

Suns vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Suns are 6-13-1 ATS in their last 20 games following a straight up win

Warriors are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games as an underdog

Suns vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 9-4 in the Suns’ last 13 games overall, is 10-2 in their last 12 games versus a team with a losing record and is 10-4 in their last 14 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Warriors’ last six games overall, is 9-4 in their last 13 games following an ATS win and is 15-5-1 in their last 21 home games following a road trip of seven or more days.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 241