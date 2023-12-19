Suns vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the road team listed as an 8-point road favorite and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Suns vs. Trail Blazers matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Phoenix Suns (-8) at 530 Portland Trail Blazers (+8); o/u 231.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS Spin

Kevin Durant posted 28 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block Sunday in a 112-108 win over Washington. As he’s done for much of the season, Durant led his team in scoring. He’s gone for at least 30 points in 12 of 22 games to kick off the 2023-24 campaign. The Slim Reaper is averaging 30.7 points per game, which is his highest mark since the 2013-14 season. That was when he was still with Oklahoma City.

Fantasy managers expecting a decline in statistical output due to Bradley Beal’s arrival haven’t had to contend with that scenario yet, as Beal has been on the sidelines more than on the court. Beal is set to miss at least a couple more weeks with his latest injury, which means Durant and Devin Booker will be leaned on heavily to handle the scoring and facilitating duties in Phoenix. The Suns face the depleted Trail Blazers on Tuesday, which should be a wondrous matchup for Booker and KD.

Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

Jerami Grant accounted for 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and three triples in Sunday’s loss to Golden State. Grant returned from a four-game absence Saturday and dropped 27 points on the Mavericks. He followed it up on the second night of a back-to-back set with another strong scoring total. He led the Blazers in scoring on a night when Anfernee Simons shot 9-of-20. Shaedon Sharpe scored 12 points on just 4-of-10 shooting.

Grant should continue to operate as Portland’s 1a or 1b scoring option alongside Simons for the rest of the season. That said, fantasy managers shouldn’t count on useful peripheral contributions too often. He’s typically good for points, triples and above-average defensive stats.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

Portland are 0-15 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Portland are 1-14 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Phoenix are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played in December

Phoenix are 28-7 SU in their last 35 games played on a Tuesday

Suns vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has hit in five out of Portland’s last seven games. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Suns’ last 12 road games when playing on the road against Portland. It’s also 12-4 in the Suns’ last 16 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 14-6 in the Trail Blazers’ last 20 games against a conference foe.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: OVER 231.5