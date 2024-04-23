Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Timberwolves are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 212 points, what is the smart play for Game 2 from Minnesota? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Timberwolves prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Phoenix Suns (+3.0) at 510 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.0); o/u 212

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday April 23, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Suns vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns dropped in game 1 120-95 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Kevin Durant scored 31 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss. The Suns will look to even the series with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

Minnesota won by 25 points in the first game of this series to take a 1-0 lead. Anthony Edwards continued his strong play, scoring 33 points on 14/24 from the floor. The T-Wolves look to protect their home court and grab a 2-0 series lead.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Suns are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus the Timberwolves.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for Minnesota.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

Take Phoenix. I expect the Suns to bounce back after being embarrassed in game one. Devin Booker struggled in the 1st game; I doubt this continues. Phoenix dominated Minnesota during the regular season, we should see this game come down to the wire on Tuesday night. Give me the points.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns +3