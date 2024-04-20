Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 6-seed Phoenix Suns head to Minnesota to face the 3-seed Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Timberwolves cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns went 49-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-45-2 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-40-2 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

577 Phoenix Suns (+1.5) at 578 Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5); o/u 214.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Suns vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal had one of his best games of the season in his team’s 125-106 regular-season finale road win over the Timberwolves. In that game, the Florida alum racked up 36 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 blocked shot. He shot 14 of 21 from the field and 6 of 6 from distance in the victory.

Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker was also solid against Minnesota on Sunday. In that contest, the former #13 overall pick recorded 23 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal. Booker is tied for the team lead in scoring with 27.1 points per game this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert played exceptionally in his team’s 125-106 home loss to the Suns on Sunday. In that contest, the 7-footer from France registered 21 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Gobert is averaging a double-double on the season with 14.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Minnesota point guard Mike Conley also played well against Phoenix 6 days ago. The former Jazz point guard logged 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks. Conley shot 5 of 7 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the defeat.

Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Phoenix is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Minnesota is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Minnesota is 0-4 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season.

Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

The Suns seem to have the Timberwolves’ number. Phoenix is 9-1 straight up and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota. The Suns won all three regular-season matchups against the Timberwolves this year by double-digits, with their average margin of victory being 15.7 points per game. Phoenix has a bevy of good outside shooters on their team, and those players allow them to score without having to challenge Minnesota center Rudy Gobert at the rim.

Minnesota has been scuffling against the number of late. The Timberwolves are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games and 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games. What’s worse, Minnesota is just 14-21-2 ATS as a home favorite and 20-24 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Timberwolves will have a lot of pressure to win this game as they are the home team and the higher seed, but I think the Suns are able to take Game 1 on the road. I’m taking Phoenix and the points on Saturday afternoon.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS +1.5