    NBA Articles

    Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Suns vs. Timberwolves

    The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Phoenix Suns from the Target Center. The Timberwolves are listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total at 217 points what is the smart play from Minnesota? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Timberwolves prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    521 Phoenix Suns (+1.5) at 522 Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5); o/u 217

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 12, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    Suns vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

    The Suns rallied to defeat the Kings on April 12th. Kevin Durant led the way for the Suns with 28 points and 5 rebounds in the win. The Suns will look to make it three consecutive wins on Sunday afternoon.

    Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

    Minnesota defeated the Hawks 109-106. Rudy Gobert 25 points and 19 rebounds and 5 blocks. The Timberwolves look to knock off the Suns in the regular season finale from Target Center.

    The Suns are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Timberwolves.

    Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

    Take Minnesota. Phoenix is going to have a tough time stopping Gobert and KAT inside. Defensively the Suns have had their struggles, especially underneath. Anthony Edwards has been a machine and I expect that to continue in a crucial game. T wolves get the win.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Minnesota -1.5

