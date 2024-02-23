Suns vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Phoenix laying 3 points and the total sitting at 229, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Suns vs. Rockets matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Phoenix Suns (-3) at 532 Houston Rockets (+3); o/u 229

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Suns vs. Rockets: Public Bettors Backing Phoenix

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant Hot in All-Star Game

Kevin Durant finished the 2024 NBA All-Star Game with 18 points (7-of-12 FG), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and four triples across 25 minutes. Durant was hot early in the game, but he was most deferential throughout the second half. His 18 points moved him past Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time ASG scoring list (268), and he sits behind only Kobe Bryant (290) and LeBron James (434).

Durant’s Suns teammate Devin Booker finished with 15 points on 14 shots off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns (50) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31) led the way for the West in the scoring department. It’s been a stellar first half of the season for Durant, who’s averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists through 48 games to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Thompson Plays 28 Minutes off Bench

Amen Thompson played 28 minutes off the bench in Thursday’s 127-105 loss to New Orleans, tallying 22 points (9-of-13 FGs, 3-of-5 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one 3-pointer. Thompson was relegated to the bench on Thursday, as Fred VanVleet was back in the lineup after missing time with a strained groin. The lineup change did not negatively impact the rookie, who was efficient offensively while recording three blocked shots. With the Rockets, now 5-22 on the road, trending in the wrong direction, playing time should not be an issue for Thompson as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Managers who rostered the rookie when VanVleet went down need to hold onto him, as he stands to be a valuable asset come “silly season.” VanVleet played 30 minutes on Thursday, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two 3-pointers.

Suns vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Rockets are 18-8-1 ATS in their last 27 home games

Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog

Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite

Suns vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 11-5 in the Suns’ last 16 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games playing on no rest and is 5-1 in their last six road games versus a team with a winning home record. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Rockets’ last five games playing on zero rest, is 15-6 in their last 21 games as a home dog and is 4-1 in their last five games as an underdog of any kind.

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: UNDER 229