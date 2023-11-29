Suns vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Suns vs. Raptors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Phoenix Suns are 11-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-7-1 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 8-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-8-1 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Phoenix Suns (-2.5) at 562 Toronto Raptors (+2.5); o/u 223.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Suns vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Phoenix shooting guard Bradley Beal (back) and small forward Nassir Little (personal) will both miss Wednesday’s game against Toronto. Beal is averaging 17.3 points per game and Little is averaging 6.0 points per game this season.

Suns small forward Kevin Durant (foot) and shooting guard Grayson Allen (illness) are both listed as questionable for their team’s road tilt with the Raptors. Durant is second in the NBA in scoring with 31.4 points per game this year.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes did a little bit of everything in his team’s 115-103 road loss to the Nets on Tuesday night. In that game, Barnes recorded a complete stat line of 17 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 3 made three-pointers.

Toronto power forward Chris Boucher provided a spark in his 12 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. The big man out of Oregon scored 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Suns vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 2-1-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Phoenix is 5-4-1 ATS after a win this season.

Toronto is 5-6-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The over is 12-5 in the Suns’ games this season. That’s the second-highest over-percentage in the league this year.

The over is 56-45 in Toronto’s games since the start of last season.

Suns vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the injury status of the Suns’ Kevin Durant all the way up to game time. He’s averaging over 30 points per game this season. On the flip side, Phoenix is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread in their last two games without Durant. Devin Booker has averaged 34 points per game in the last two contests. He should provide Phoenix with enough scoring punch to tip the scales in the Suns’ favor regardless of whether Durant ultimately plays or not.

Toronto has had trouble scoring all season, as the Raptors are 22nd in points scored per game and 24th in offensive efficiency in 2023. Toronto is only shooting 34.3% on three-pointers this season, a figure that ranks 24th in the league. Conversely, Phoenix is second in the NBA in three-point percentage at 39.3% this season, and I could see that disparity being the difference in this game. I’m on the Suns on the road on Wednesday night.

Suns vs. Raptors Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -2.5