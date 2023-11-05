Suns vs. Pistons NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will host the Phoenix Suns from the Little Ceasars Arena. The Suns are listed as 5.5-point road favorites and the total at 221.5 points what is the best bet from Detroit? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Pistons prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Phoenix Suns (-5.5) at 518 Detroit Pistons (+5.5); o/u 221.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit, MI

Suns vs. Pistons Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Kevin Durant led all scorers in the Suns 112-100 loss versus the 76ers on Saturday afternoon. Durant scored 31 points going 9/20 from the field. Devin Booker hopes to play Sunday as he sat out Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury.

Detroit Pistons DFS SPIN

Cade Cunningham recorded a double-double in Thursday’s 125-116 loss to the Pelicans. Cunningham scored 22 points and recorded 11 assists. Cade has a solid start to the year as he is averaging 22.7 ppg and 7.5 assists through six games.

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Suns are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Detroit.

The Pistons are 2-3 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Detroit.

Suns vs. Pistons Prediction:

Both teams are looking to snap three-game skids entering this contest. Phoenix dropped their third straight game versus Philly on Saturday, while Detroit last played on Thursday when they were defeated by the Pelicans.

Take the over in this one. Neither team is playing well at the moment, and especially on the defensive end. Both teams have allowed over 110 points per game to their opponents during their mini-losing streaks. Furthermore, if Devin Booker is available for this contest this should give Phoenix a major boost on offense. Expect a shootout in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 221.5