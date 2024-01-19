Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Suns vs. Pelicans matchup will feature a pair of teams that are 7-3 straight up over htier last 10 games. Will the Pelicans cover as a 2.5-point home favorite or are the Suns the better bet as a road underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Phoenix Suns (+2.5) at 538 New Orleans Pelicans (-2.5); o/u 236.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Suns vs. Pelicans: Public Bettors Favor Pelicans

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Booker Struggles with Shot vs. Kings

Devin Booker finished Tuesday’s 119-117 win over Sacramento with 16 points (5-of-14 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs), four rebounds, 11 assists, and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes. Booker struggled with his shot on Tuesday. He made up for it by better setting up his teammates. The 11 assists are the most for Book in a game since December 13, when he dished out 12 in a loss to the Nets.

Phoenix may not have a “true” point guard in its rotation. That said, multiple offensive weapons, such as Booker, can make things happen for their teammates. He’s now accounted for at least five assists in 23 consecutive games. Booker’s provided top 25 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats and is ranked a few spots behind his Yahoo ADP of 16.

Williamson Provides Value vs. Hornets

Zion Williamson provided solid value on Wednesday with 13 points (5-of-11 FGs), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals against the Hornets. Zion didn’t play the dominant scoring role in this game. Still, he was able to provide well-rounded value and contribute as a playmaker. He only had to play 27 minutes in this game, which put a cap on his production.

However, a few extra minutes likely wouldn’t have been enough for him to extend his 30-point game streak to three games. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, both of which would end up being career-lows. His 9-cat value is always limited by his lack of production on 3-pointers and free throws, but he is going to have to be better in other categories for him to end up being worth the early pick.

Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Pelicans last 5 overall

Over is 17-7 in Pelicans last 24 games as a home underdog

Under is 5-2 in Suns last 7 games as a favorite

Under is 7-2 in Suns last 9 games as a road underdog

Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 home games, are a perfect 5-0 against the number in their last five games as a home underdog and have covered in seven out of their last 10 games overall. On the other side, the Suns are just 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 games following a win, are 2-6 against the number in their last eight road games and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games as an underdog.

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -2.5