Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Phoenix laying a single point and the total sitting at 224.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Suns vs. Pelicans matchup in New Orleans? Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Phoenix Suns (-1) at 562 New Orleans Pelicans (+1); o/u 224.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Suns vs. Pelicans: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Durant leads Suns with 26 points

Kevin Durant led the Suns with 26 points (10-of-17 FGs), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers in a 128-103 loss to the Thunder on Friday. In a blowout loss to OKC, Durant was the only player on the Suns that was able to put together a solid stat line. This was his fourth straight game with at least 25 points after scoring less than 25 in his previous five games. Durant has once again been one of the best players in fantasy basketball, and this was his 67th game of the season, which is by far the most that he has played since leaving Golden State. Their week is over, but they’ll kick off a four-game week in New Orleans on Monday, which could end up being a pivotal game in the race to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Zion posts 25 points in loss to Celtics

Zion Williamson posted 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Celtics. Williamson led New Orleans in scoring on a night where the entire team struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. The Pels shot just 39.5% from the floor, and Williamson and Naji Marshall (2-of-4 FG) were the only New Orleans players to shoot at least 50% from the floor. Williamson went 9-of-17, and the rest of the team hit a putrid 25-of-69. Williamson has now scored at least 25 points in four straight, averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in that span. New Orleans has lost two of its last three, and he’ll look to get his team back in the win column Monday when they host the Suns.

Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss

Pelicans are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 games as an underdog

Suns are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games as a road favorite

Pelicans are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 20-8 in the Pelicans’ last 28 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine home games and is 5-1 in their last six games as a home underdog. On the other side, the under is 14-6 in the Suns’ last 20 games overall, is 22-6 in their last 28 games coming off an ATS loss and is 7-1 in their last eight games following a loss.

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: UNDER 224.5