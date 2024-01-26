Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Suns vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Suns vs. Pacers

    With Indiana listed as a 5-point home underdog and the total sitting at 243, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    561 Phoenix Suns (-5) at 562 Indiana Pacers (+5); o/u 243

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2023

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Suns vs. Pacers: Public Bettors Leaning on Phoenix

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Booker Scores 46 in win vs. Dallas

    Devin Booker shot 17-of-23 from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line in Wednesday’s 132-109 win over Dallas, accumulating 46 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and six 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

    It’s become commonplace to watch Dallas run Phoenix off the floor in a big game in recent seasons. The roles were reversed on Wednesday, and the Mavericks’ inability to stop Booker had much to do with that. He finished with more rebounds (seven) than missed shots (six), and Book has scored 46 or more in two of his last four games. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top 5 per-game value in 9-cat formats and top 10 in 8-cat. Phoenix plays two more games during Week 14, beginning with the Pacers on Friday.

    Siakam Scores 26 Points in win over 76ers

    Pascal Siakam tallied 26 points (9-of-13 FGs, 7-of-10 FTs), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and one 3-pointer in Thursday’s 134-122 win over the 76ers. He played 30 minutes. Siakam had his best game since being traded to Indiana on Thursday, recording his sixth career triple-double. Efficient as a scorer and distributor, this was the performance Spicy P needed after going through a “feeling-out” process in his first games with his new team. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, there will be more opportunities for Siakam to shine as a supplementary playmaker. Indiana plays two more games during Week 14, beginning with the Suns on Friday.

    Under is 5-0 in Suns last 5 overall

    Under is 7-3 in Suns last 10 road games

    Over is 23-9 in Pacers last 32 home games

    Under is 7-1 in Pacers last 8 overall

    Suns vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

    Take Indiana. The Pacers are 4-1-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog, are 4-1-2 against the number in their last seven home games and are 10-3-3 at the betting window in their last 16 games overall. On the other side, the Suns are just 7-19-1 against the spread in their last 27 games overall, are 6-15 against the number in their last 21 games as an underdog and are 5-11-1 at the betting window in their last 17 games versus a team with a winning record.

    Suns vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +5

