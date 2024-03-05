Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Suns vs. Nuggets matchup is the second of TNT’s NBA double-header on Tuesday night. With Denver laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 223.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Phoenix Suns (+9.5) at 530 Denver Nuggets (-9.5); o/u 223.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Suns vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Booker to Miss a Week

The Suns are “bracing for Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) to miss about seven to days”, according to Shams Charania. This certainly could have been worse for Booker, though it isn’t ideal for managers that are starting their playoffs this week. Royce O’Neale started in his place for their matchup with the Thunder on Sunday, though Eric Gordon also played 30 minutes off the bench. Both players should see large roles this week, though the Suns only play three games.

Jokic Finishes with 35 Points vs. Lakers

Nikola Jokic finished Saturday’s 124-114 win over the Lakers with 35 points (16-of-25 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes. On a night when LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach (and surpass) the 40,000-point threshold, Jokic stole the show and left Los Angeles with the win.

Teams have tried to make the Joker more of a scorer than an all-around playmaker, but it rarely works. The 35 points were three more than Jokic’s total in wins over the Kings (14) and Heat (18) and the most in a game for him since January 21 (42 vs. Washington). Denver plays three games during Week 19, beginning with the Suns on Tuesday.

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games

Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win

Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 14-5 in the Nuggets’ last 19 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 12-5-1 in their last 18 games following an ATS win. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Suns’ last five road games, is 17-5 in their last 22 games overall and is 21-7 in their last 28 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UNDER 223.5