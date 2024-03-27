Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Nuggets cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 42-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-41-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 51-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-37-2 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Phoenix Suns (+7.5) at 566 Denver Nuggets (-7.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Suns vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets due to a sprained right finger. Beal is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for Phoenix in 43 starts this season.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic is also questionable to play on Wednesday as he nurses a sprained right ankle. Nurkic left the team’s previous game with said injury. In 68 starts, Nurkic is putting up 11.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest this year.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji won’t play in Wednesday’s home tilt with the Suns. He has a thigh injury. Nnaji is averaging 3.2 points per game this season.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) and power forward Aaron Gordon (foot) are both listed as questionable to play against Phoenix on Wednesday. Murray is averaging 20.9 points per game while Gordon is chipping in 13.8 points per contest in 2024.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (back/hip) and small forward Michael Porter Jr. (illness) are both probable to play in their team’s home date with the Suns. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points per game and Porter is contributing 16.9 points per game on the campaign.

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Denver is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The under is 39-32-1 in Phoenix’s games this season.

The under is 42-30 in Denver’s games this season. That’s the third-highest under percentage in the league.

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

These two teams recently played each other earlier this month in Denver. The Suns won that game 117-107 in overtime on March 5th. Phoenix has played Denver well of late. The Suns are 3-3 straight up in their last 6 against the Nuggets and 5-5 straight up in their last 10 against Denver. Phoenix has an average scoring margin of +2.9 points per game this season while Denver possesses an average scoring margin of +4.8 points per game this year. These two teams aren’t that far apart in terms of skill level, so I’ll take the road team and the points as the pick. I’m on Phoenix on the road on Wednesday night.

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS +7.5