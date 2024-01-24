Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Mavericks cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 25-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-26-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 24-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-20 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Phoenix Suns (-1.5) at 540 Dallas Mavericks (+1.5); o/u 240.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Suns vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Eric Gordon missed the team’s last game due to right wrist soreness, and he’s questionable for Wednesday’s road clash with the Mavericks. Gordon is averaging 12.5 points per game in 30.4 minutes per contest for Phoenix this year. If Gordon is unable to play, the Suns will likely turn to Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop to fill his minutes.

Suns center Bol Bol won’t play on Wednesday as he nurses a right foot injury. The 7-footer out of Oregon is averaging 3.4 points per contest in 12 games of action this season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Suns due to lower back tightness. Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game on the campaign.

Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving is also questionable for Wednesday’s home date with Phoenix. He’s dealing with a sprained right thumb. Irving has posted a stat line of 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in 2024.

Mavs guard Dante Exum (heel) and shooting guard Seth Curry (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play against the Suns. Of the two, Exum would be the bigger loss as he’s putting up 9.3 points per game in 19.5 minutes per contest this season.

Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 23-38-3 ATS as the home team since the start of last season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league over that span.

Dallas is 8-10 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Mavericks are 12-14 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

The over is 23-19-1 in Dallas’s games this season.

The over is 22-20-1 in Phoenix’s games this year.

Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The injury report will be key to this contest. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are listed as questionable for this game. They are the Mavericks’ top two scorers, and their absence could render Dallas’s offense stuck in first gear. The fact that Dallas reserve guards Dante Exum and Seth Curry are also both listed as questionable only makes the Mavericks’ situation more precarious.

Conversely, Phoenix is on a heater. The Suns are 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games with wins over the Lakers, Kings, Pelicans, and Pacers during that stretch. It took a little while, but it appears that Phoenix has righted the ship and they are on their way to becoming an elite team. Due to the Mavericks’ uncertain injury situation and how well the Suns are currently playing, I’m backing Phoenix on the road in this one.

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -1.5