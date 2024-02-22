Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 33-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-30-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 32-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-26 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Phoenix Suns (+2.5) at 510 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5); o/u 243.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Suns vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable to play in Thursday’s road tilt with the Mavericks. He’s dealing with hamstring and nose injuries. Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest across 30 games of action for Phoenix this season. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen could both see upticks in playing time if Beal is forced to miss Thursday’s game.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks guard Dante Exum will sit out Thursday’s clash with the Suns as he works his way back from a knee injury. Exum is averaging 9.2 points per game in 19.7 minutes per contest for Dallas this year. Jaden Hardy, Derrick Jones Jr., and Josh Green could all have increased roles due to Exum’s absence on Thursday.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (nose), center Dereck Lively II (nose), and power forward Maxi Kleber (toe) are all listed as probable to play against Phoenix at home on Thursday night. Doncic is second in the NBA in scoring with 34.2 points per game on the campaign.

Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Phoenix is 13-18-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 19-13 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 19-12 ATS as a favorite this season.

Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

There are multiple stats that make the case against the Suns on Thursday. Phoenix is 12-13-1 ATS as the road team, and 6-7 ATS as an underdog this year. What’s more, the Suns are 15-19 ATS against conference opponents and just 12-18-2 ATS after a win in 2024. Phoenix defeated Detroit by 6 points in their last game before the All-Star break.

By contrast, Dallas is 21-17 ATS against conference opponents this season and 7-4 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2020 season. The Mavericks traded for Wizards center Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline and should have rookie center Dereck Lively II available for Thursday night’s game. Both of those players could make things difficult for the Suns who only have one true center on their roster in Jusuf Nurkic. These two teams split the first two meetings between them earlier this season with the road team winning each contest. I like the Mavericks to win the rubber match at home by 3 points or more on Thursday night.

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5