Suns vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns from the Crypto.com Arena. With the Lakers listed as a 6.0-point home favorite and the total listed at 224.0 points what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Phoenix Suns (+6.0) at 532 Los Angeles Lakers (-6.0); o/u 224.0

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Suns vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Devin Booker had a productive night in the Suns season opener against Golden State. Booker recorded 32 points on 13/21 from the field. Unfortunately for the Suns it appears that Booker and Bradley Beal will be out for this contest with LA.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

Lebron James led the Lakers in scoring with 21 points in the Lakers 119-107 loss against Denver on opening night. Taurean Prince also added 18 points going 6/8 from the field, this was a welcome sign for the Lakers as stars such as Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell struggled to find their groove.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against Phoenix.

The Suns are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Lakers.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction:

The Suns played a great first half versus Golden State, before surrendering the lead in the third quarter, but ultimately grabbed a big road win against the Warriors. The Lakers trailed from the tip in Denver they showed some fight to make it close in the fourth, but Denver was too much in the end.

Give me the Suns here with the points. I know Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will likely be out for this game, however this leaves Kevin Durant as the main guy on offense, I expect a big night from him. Phoenix still has enough playmakers around Durant to keep this game interesting. For the Lakers, it looks like they have decided to limit Lebron’s minutes early in the year in hopes keep him fresh for a playoff push, probably smart, but for this game it should greatly benefit Phoenix.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns +6.0