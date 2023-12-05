Suns vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Suns cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Suns vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Phoenix Suns are 12-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-10-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 12-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-12 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Phoenix Suns (+1.5) at 562 Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5); o/u 229.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Suns vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal won’t play against the Lakers on Tuesday night due to a lower back strain. Beal has only played in three games this season but he ranks third on the Suns in scoring with 17.3 points per game this year.

Phoenix shooting guard Eric Gordon missed the team’s last game with a right knee contusion, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game at Los Angeles. Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 2.9 assists, and a team-high 2.9 made three-pointers per game on the campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forward LeBron James is listed as questionable with a left calf contusion, but that designation is likely precautionary. James has played in the Lakers’ last several games and should be good to go again on Tuesday. He leads Los Angeles in scoring with 24.4 points per game this season.

Los Angeles power forwards Anthony Davis (groin/hip), Rui Hachimura (nose), and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) are all probable to play against Phoenix on Tuesday. Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent has officially been ruled out with a left knee effusion ahead of his team’s quarterfinal matchup with the Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 7-8 ATS in conference games this season.

Phoenix is 1-2-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days’ rest this season.

Los Angeles is 6-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Phoenix is 16-22-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Suns vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers are a hard-nosed, grind-it-out team this year. Los Angeles is 10th in the league in defensive efficiency and 8th in the league in opponent field goal percentage. The Lakers have been much better at home than on the road this season as they have an average scoring margin of +7.1 points per game at home compared to -8.3 points per game on the road. Because of LeBron James’ age (38), the Lakers have been terrific playing on a medium amount of rest since last season. L.A. is 14-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last year. That’s the third-best mark in the league over that stretch. I like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers to turn in a standout performance in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, which is why I’m picking them to win and cover.

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -1.5