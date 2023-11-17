Suns vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Suns cover the 5.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Suns vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Phoenix Suns are 5-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Utah Jazz are 4-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-6 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Phoenix Suns (-5.5) at 538 Utah Jazz (+5.5); o/u 236.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN

Suns vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal is doubtful for his team’s game on Friday night against the Jazz due to a nagging back injury. Beal is averaging 17.3 points per game in three games for Phoenix this season.

Suns guard Devin Booker is probable to play in Friday’s road tilt with the Jazz as he manages a right calf strain. Booker played in Phoenix’s last game against Minnesota on Wednesday and scored 31 points on 12 of 22 shooting from the floor. Suns power forward Drew Eubanks is probable with a lower back injury on Friday. Eubanks is averaging 7.8 points per game in 18.8 minutes per contest for the Suns in 2023.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss at least another week as he deals with a UCL sprain in his left elbow. Kessler was averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 24.0 minutes per contest for Utah this season.

Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson was in the zone in his team’s 115-99 home win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In that game, the ninth-year man out of Missouri rung up 30 points while shooting a scorching 13 of 19 from the floor.

Suns vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 2-0 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Utah is 13-6 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season. That’s the sixth-best mark in the league in that span.

Phoenix is 6-7 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Phoenix is 24-25-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Suns vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

The Jazz will get an extra day of rest for this game. That could end up mattering as it will be played in Utah, where the altitude is often a factor. There’s also the fact that Phoenix is an older team. The Suns’ Kevin Durant and Eric Gordon are both 34 years old or older and they both rank in the top four in scoring for the Suns.

Utah has been much better at home this season. The Jazz have a point differential of +4.8 points per game at home and -14.2 points per game on the road. Utah will likely be keyed up because this game counts toward the standings for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. In a contrarian play, I like the Jazz to cover the number as the underdog at home on Friday.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +5.5