Suns vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Miami laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 229.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Suns vs. Heat matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Phoenix Suns (+3.5) at 536 Miami Heat (-3.5); o/u 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Suns vs. Heat: Public Bettors Favoring Underdog

Booker Scores 44 Points in Loss to Magic

Devin Booker recorded a line of 44 points (17-of-26 FGs, 9-of-11 FTs), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks, and one 3-pointer in 36 minutes in Sunday’s 113-98 loss to the Magic.

Booker has scored 44 points or more in four of his last six games, and he’s shot at least 59.5% from the field in each. He was responsible for four turnovers on Sunday, but the offensive explosion made up for that. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top 5 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Phoenix plays four games during Week 15, beginning with a road game against the Heat on Monday.

Adebayo Accounts for 12 Points vs. Knicks

Bam Adebayo accounted for 12 points (6-of-10 FGs), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes in Saturday’s 125-109 loss to the Knicks.

Adebayo has recorded a double-double in three of his last four games, but he’s only provided 7th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. Turnovers haven’t been a significant issue for the Heat center, and he’s ranked within the top 50 in season-long value. However, with Miami losing six straight games, they’ll need more from Adebayo than they’re currently getting. He’ll look to spark a turnaround on Monday when Miami hosts Phoenix, the first of four games the Heat will play during Week 15.

Suns vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends: Both Teams Struggling ATS

Heat are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Heat are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite

Suns are 7-20-1 ATS in their last 28 games overall

Phoenix is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games playing on 0 days rest

Suns vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Heat’s last nine games overall, is 9-4 in their last 13 games versus a team with a winning record and is 6-0 in their last six games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Suns’ last six games overall, is 8-2 in their last 10 games as a road underdog and is 9-4 in their last 13 games as an underdog.

Suns vs. Heat Betting Prediction: UNDER 229.5